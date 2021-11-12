Wis. health officials encourage residents to be ‘InFLUencers’ for vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials are encouraging residents to become an “InFLUencer” this year and talk to their loved ones about getting the flu vaccine ahead of the holidays.

The Department of Health Services noted Thursday that the flu shot is the best way to prevent people and their loved ones from getting sick with the flu.

The “Be an InFLUencer” campaign is focused this year on encouraging people of color, native Wisconsinites and rural residents to get the shot. DHS explained these groups have experienced historically higher rates of severe illness from the flu due to lack of health care access, higher exposure to the virus in their environment and higher rates of underlying health conditions.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer in the DHS Bureau of Community Health Promotion stated that it’s critical for people to get vaccinated this year.

“Research shows that getting your flu vaccine can reduce rates of hospitalizations, prevent illness and missed work, and save lives – including for children,” Dr. Zapata said.

DHS recommends residents get the flu shot at least two weeks before a gathering, which ensures immunity builds to fight off infection.

Wisconsinites are also urged to practice good hygiene, drink plenty of water and get good sleep to take care of their bodies.

