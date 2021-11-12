Wis. percent positivity of COVID-19 cases hits double digits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s percent positivity of new COVID-19 cases hit double digits Friday, crossing into what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be high.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows the seven-day percent positive by test hit 10%. A DHS spokesperson says the agency follows CDC guidance, which states the percent positivity rate can vary based on the volume of testing and population tested.

“A high NAAT percent positivity occurs when many of the test results among those being tested and reported in a community are positive,” the CDC says.

This can be for a few reasons:

There are widespread infections in the community tested.

Only those at greatest risk of infection within a community are being tested.

There are reporting processes or delays that skew the results. An example would include prioritizing reporting of positive test results over negative results.

The daily case count in Wisconsin has exceeded 3,000 COVID-19 cases Friday for the fourth day in a row. DHS confirms 3,162 new cases of the virus, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 2,649. This is the highest the seven-day rolling average has been since Oct. 6.

There have been 823,369 cases of the coronavirus ever reported in the state.

DHS reports 18 people have died of the virus, meaning 8,722 Wisconsinites have died of COVID-19 in total.

It has been one week since the DHS updated its COVID-19 dashboard, citing a reporting error for Nov. 5 in Walgreens’ vaccination records.

