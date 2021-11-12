Advertisement

Wis. percent positivity of COVID-19 cases hits double digits

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s percent positivity of new COVID-19 cases hit double digits Friday, crossing into what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be high.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows the seven-day percent positive by test hit 10%. A DHS spokesperson says the agency follows CDC guidance, which states the percent positivity rate can vary based on the volume of testing and population tested.

“A high NAAT percent positivity occurs when many of the test results among those being tested and reported in a community are positive,” the CDC says.

This can be for a few reasons:

  • There are widespread infections in the community tested.
  • Only those at greatest risk of infection within a community are being tested.
  • There are reporting processes or delays that skew the results. An example would include prioritizing reporting of positive test results over negative results.

The daily case count in Wisconsin has exceeded 3,000 COVID-19 cases Friday for the fourth day in a row. DHS confirms 3,162 new cases of the virus, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 2,649. This is the highest the seven-day rolling average has been since Oct. 6.

There have been 823,369 cases of the coronavirus ever reported in the state.

DHS reports 18 people have died of the virus, meaning 8,722 Wisconsinites have died of COVID-19 in total.

It has been one week since the DHS updated its COVID-19 dashboard, citing a reporting error for Nov. 5 in Walgreens’ vaccination records.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs

Latest News

The students invited district administrators to eat lunch and take part in conversations.
Gumbo for good: Iconic dish brings Madison East students & district leaders to the table
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stolen dog case in the Village of Mazomanie.
13-year-old dog stolen from Village of Mazomanie home
Danny Fenster is a 37-year-old native of the Detroit area who is managing editor of Frontier...
Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha