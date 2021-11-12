Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP OKs redistricting plans while Dems can’t agree

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has given final approval to the GOP’s redistricting plans, after maps proposed by a nonpartisan commission were lambasted by several Democrats.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who promoted the maps drawn up by the People’s Maps Commission, has promised to veto the GOP maps. This would send the issue to the courts.

The Assembly passed their plans Thursday on a 60-38 vote along party lines.

The GOP legislative and congressional maps are largely based on the current districts.

Democrats and other opponents to the GOP maps want Republicans to consider alternate proposals, including ones drawn by the commission. But 17 of the Assembly’s 38 Democrats said they do not like the commission’s proposal.

State Representative Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) described the maps as “gerrymandering” and called them no different than ones drawn up in 2011 by the GOP.

“In 2011, Wisconsin Republicans used taxpayer money to draw the most partisan gerrymandered maps in history,” stated Hesselbein. “Republican legislators held secret meetings behind closed doors, took secrecy oaths to hide their actions, and constructed district maps in private law offices away from public and government eyes. Those maps are no different than the maps being discussed today.”

