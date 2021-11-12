Advertisement

Wisconsin not renewing men’s soccer coach John Trask’s contract

UW starting a search for a new men’s soccer coach in the coming weeks.
(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Director of Athletics Chris Mclntosh announced Friday that they will not be renewing the contract of Head Men’s Soccer Coach, John Trask.

UW said they will begin the search for a new Badger men’s soccer coach in the coming weeks.

Trask spent 11 seasons at Wisconsin, the team finishing with a 7-7-3 overall record this fall, losing their last five games and finishing sixth in the Big Ten Conference with a 3-4-1 conference record.

