Aaron Rodgers cleared to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and return for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback has met all NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols. All that is left is for the Green Bay Packers to officially activate him by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.
Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.
