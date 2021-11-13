Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers cleared to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and return for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback has met all NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols. All that is left is for the Green Bay Packers to officially activate him by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

With Giannis scratched, Celtics beat Bucks 122-113 in OT
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Playoffs Level 4
Wisconsin not renewing men’s soccer coach John Trask’s contract
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Status of QBs dominates discussion as Seahawks visit Packers