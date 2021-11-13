Aaron Rodgers cleared to return for Sunday’s game against Seattle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers is set to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and return for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback has met all NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols. All that is left is for the Green Bay Packers to officially activate him by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

