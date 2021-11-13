Accumulating Snowfall Arrives Later This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday brought an early taste of winter to southern Wisconsin with the seasons first snow showers. The snow squalls looked impressive, but in most places didn’t leave much behind with the warm air and ground temperatures. While that system is wrapping up, another one is eying us for the second half of the weekend and will bring a much better chance of the seasons first accumulating snowfall.

An Alberta Clipper type system will move through Saturday night into Sunday. While plenty of clouds are expected during the daytime hours Saturday, it should remain on the dry side. After sunset, snow will start to move in from northwest to southeast. This is looking like it could come through in two waves. An initial wave Saturday evening followed by another wave of snow around sunrise Sunday morning. In between these two heavier pockets of snow, it is possible parts of the area completely dry out or see some drizzle. The snow should wrap up around midday Sunday with just a few flurries into Sunday afternoon.

Like this past system, temperatures are going to be critical. While we were above freezing all of Friday, this go around they will be just a few degrees cooler. That will put most places Saturday night into Sunday morning around the freezing mark or just under. Ground temperatures have also come down a few degrees as well, although still remain warm and above freezing. What this means is that there is a good chance we will see accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces. This could lead to slick conditions on decks, bridges, and overpasses. Caution should be exercised if traveling Saturday night through Sunday.

Accumulating snowfall could lead to slick conditions on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. (WMTV)

A *First Alert Weather Day* has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday for the first accumulating snowfall of the season and potential impacts. At this point in time, most places can expect to see a wet and slushy inch of accumulation. Heavier totals are possible north of Madison with some pockets of 1-3 inches possible. Lighter totals under an inch will be possible along the stateline. Be sure to stay with NBC15 First Alert Weather team through the weekend we fine tune the forecast.

