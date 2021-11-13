After Christmas card from Aaron Rodgers, South Carolina Packer fans attend 1st game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Daniel and Laci Lybrand took their time on Friday admiring the oversized Vince Lombardi trophy, appreciating it.

“I told Laci earlier, it was kind of surreal,” Daniel said.

It’s the first time they’ve stepped foot inside Lambeau Field, a feat they didn’t think would be possible last year. The couple lives in Batesburg, South Carolina.

“It’s like Packers from wall to wall, ear to ear, everywhere you look it’s nothing but packers. It’s pretty awesome, as a packers fan,” he said.

Daniel is a lifelong Packers fan, yet his wife Laci helped make this trip happen.

“We went from just saying, ‘oh one day we’re going to go,’ and not really making firm definitive plans. To now, here we are,” Laci said.

Both are mail carriers for the United States Postal Service. As Action 2 News previously reported, Laci Steele-Lybrand wrote Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers a letter last December after getting hurt on the job. She detailed the ups and downs they were having in 2020 and Rodgers responded two weeks later with an autographed Christmas card.

“It was just a crazy thing. I was really sad because I was hurt and it was our first Christmas together as a couple, and he’s hard to buy for anyway,” Laci said.

The couple told Action 2 News they went public with this to show another side of Aaron Rodgers’ character that doesn’t get enough attention.

After our story aired, Bart Starr Jr. contacted the Lybrand’s giving them two tickets to Sunday’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

“He just doesn’t realize what this means to me and my wife,” Daniel said.

“We’re trying to make the most of it up here with the opportunity you’ve given us and I can’t thank you enough for giving us such a wonderful memory together,” Laci said.

Besides hoping that Rodgers plays on Sunday, the Lybrands are also looking for a Green Bay win.

