Advertisement

Arrest made in Illinois mom’s death after child’s body found

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in the strangulation death of an Illinois woman whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in an Indiana retention pond.

According to published reports, 26-year-old Ahmeel Fowler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ja’nya Murphy, whose body was found Tuesday in her Wheeling home.

Fowler has not been charged in the death of the toddler but police say they expect more charges to be filed.

An autopsy on the body of 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was expected Friday.

Fowler was taken into custody. Authorities have said Fowler is not the girl’s father.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs

Latest News

Oregon School District, police investigate website using students’ pictures
Children’s COVID-19 vaccine helps fight community virus spread
Madison saw the season's first snow on Friday.
Prepping between snowfalls: Madison gets to work
The students invited district administrators to eat lunch and take part in conversations.
Gumbo for good: Iconic dish brings Madison East students & district leaders to the table