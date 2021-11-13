Arrest made in Illinois mom’s death after child’s body found

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in the strangulation death of an Illinois woman whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in an Indiana retention pond.

According to published reports, 26-year-old Ahmeel Fowler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ja’nya Murphy, whose body was found Tuesday in her Wheeling home.

Fowler has not been charged in the death of the toddler but police say they expect more charges to be filed.

An autopsy on the body of 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was expected Friday.

Fowler was taken into custody. Authorities have said Fowler is not the girl’s father.

