Children’s COVID-19 vaccine helps fight community virus spread

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations among children continue to rise, UW Health says the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11 will be a game changer for kids and the community as a whole.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased five-fold among children during a six week period from late June to mid-August.

UW Health notes there are about 28 million children ages 5-11 in the U.S., about 8.5% of the population, and children are susceptible to being infected with the virus.

Dr. Joseph McBride, adult and pediatric infectious disease specialist, says the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for those ages 5-11 doesn’t just help fight infection.

“Vaccination of school-aged children is a major development in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. McBride said. “Vaccination decreases the risks of the virus in the children, facilitates return of in-person school, sports and activities, all while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 to their family members and community at large.”

McBride also noted his two children, ages 5 and 7, received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday and are doing well.

“Having the vaccine available to our children is such a wonderful milestone,” he said. “It is an incredible gift we can give our children who have sacrificed so much during the pandemic.”

Parents who want to make an appointment for their child to get vaccinated at UW Health can do so on their website. There are also appointments available on Public Health Madison and Dane County’s website and through the federal vaccine website.

