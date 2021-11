MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay 72-34.

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each scored 15 points for the Badgers, which have won their first two games by an average margin of 30.5 points.

Cem Kircimin and Tutu Majok each scored five points.

