Downtown Madison to hold holiday lights ceremony, celebrate local businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison will shine with holiday glee next week when the seasonal light ceremony is held, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) announced Friday.

The corner where Capitol Square meets State Street will have its lights turned on at 6:08 p.m., which is a nod to the local area code, along with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The light celebration is the kickoff to the business district’s six-week “Shine On Madison” campaign, which brings local property owners, businesses and organizations together to celebrate the holidays.

The BID will provide tours of new Community Planters as part of the campaign, which have been claimed by local nonprofits and will display holiday lights. Some of the agencies who have adopted a planter include the Black Men Coalition of Dane County, the Hmong and Latino Chambers and the Madison Reading Project.

The Madison Night Market will continue on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 to offer handmade gifts and seasonal snacks.

For more holiday cheer, visitors can attend the Downtown Holiday Open House from Nov. 26-28 for special holiday shopping downtown, as well as receive a holiday shopping bag at the Downtown Visitor Center starting on Nov. 26.

Downtown shoppers will also get to listen to the sweet sounds of carolers as they peruse shops every Saturday from Nov. 26 until Dec. 26.

The following streets will also offer a special lights display:

King Street LIVE - The street known for their Live on King Street performances.

The Capitol Corners - Visit each of the corners on the Capitol grounds for a different experience, including a special police memorial on the Hamilton Street corner.

Community Partners – Fifteen area organizations have volunteered their time and talents to create unique seasonal displays.

The Groovy Grove – The tree trunks are wrapped to make this a vibrant, colorful space to visit.

The Festive Forum - A giant multi-color tree takes center stage at the Forum.

The Northern Lights Plaza - Large icy trees and lightings make the Northern Lights Plaza a stop to ooh and ahh.

Lisa Link Peace Park & Downtown Visitors Center – The market lights stay up and we add a giant tree to the center circle.

