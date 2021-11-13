FIRST ALERT: First Accumulating Snowfall Tonight into Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 1-3″ of snowfall is expected overnight into Sunday throughout much of south-central Wisconsin. It’s been 243 days since Madison has seen an inch or more of snowfall. 2″ of snow was recorded on March 15th, 2021.

Since this is the first snow that could create issues on the roads, a First Alert Day spans the remainder of Saturday into Sunday morning.

As with all snowfall events, results will vary depending on location. Check out the forecast discussion below for the latest track & totals.

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Weather Advisory for some central Wisconsin counties. (WMTV)

Sat - Sun. Clipper System

A rapidly approaching low-pressure system is kicking up rain & snow for much of the northern Midwest. The storm system will track SE through the Badger State. An initial band of snowfall will arrive in southern Wisconsin this evening. The first snow reaches counties along the Mississippi River as early as 6 p.m. Madison will see snow between 8-10 p.m. This snowfall will melt as soon as it falls. Ground temperatures remain above-freezing. Lows will drop into the lower 30s with a few upper 20s. Elevated surfaces (including bridges & overpasses) may become slick as this initial snow falls - especially late tonight.

Snow totals range from trace amounts in the South to nearly 3" North of Madison. (WMTV)

After a transition to occasional light flurries and, in some places, a complete lull in snow overnight, the center of the low will produce steady snowfall Sunday morning. Accumulations will range from 1-3″ across southern & central Wisconsin. Around an inch of snow is expected in Madison. Slightly warmer & drier air near the State Line and SW Wisconsin will limit totals. Some places may only see a trace of snowfall. Saturday evening models have indicated there may be a few bursts of snow close to the center of the system. This would affect areas far North of Madison (Adams/Juneau/northern Sauk/Columbia counties). These areas may see upwards of 3″ of snowfall. A few may see slightly more. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of central Wisconsin - including Adams, Juneau, Columbia, Sauk, Green Lake, Marquette and Vernon counties. The advisory lasts through Sunday morning.

Snowfall wraps up from West to East around 6-8 a.m. Highs on Sunday will climb into the mid 30s. Gusty NW winds are expected on the back side of this system. Gusts could top 30-40 mph in some spots - especially Sunday morning.

Next Week

Colder air settles over Wisconsin Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Clouds remain overhead on Monday with highs reaching back into the lower 20s. A passing disturbance may trigger a few light flurries/snow showers. Accumulations will be minor.

As that wave departs, winds turn out of the South and drive mild air into the region. Highs will jump into the lower and mid 50s by Tuesday. The warmer weather doesn’t last long, however. A cold front will quickly drop temperatures into the 40s on Wednesday. The 30s are back by Thursday. While the frontal boundary will move by without much precipitation, a few showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday.

Partly Sunny conditions persist into next weekend with another weather-maker possible on Saturday. Highs will range from the lower - mid 40s.

