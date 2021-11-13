Friday Football Blitz: Playoffs Level 4
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Level 4 of the Playoffs Friday night for high school football, meaning a long-awaited road trip for some teams.
Teams that win Friday night punch their ticket to Camp Randall at the University of Wisconsin- Madison, where they get to play for a State title.
To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.