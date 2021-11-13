Green County Jail inmate missing from Huber release

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding an inmate who failed to return from work early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 26-year-old Curtis L. Curry was out on Huber when he disappeared. He is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Curry was last seen wearing an orange and black tie dye hoodie with butterflies and the words ‘take flight’ on it. He also had on a puffy black coat, black cap, jeans and red athletics shoes.

Curry has ties to the Madison and Janesville areas, with a last known address in Janesville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

If you have seen this person, contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 328-9400 or you local law enforcement agency.

