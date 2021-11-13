Advertisement

Madison Police bring 34-year-old stabbing suspect into custody

.
.(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police apprehended a stabbing suspect Saturday morning after the alleged victim, a 35-year-old male, was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous police units responded to a reported stabbing around 9 a.m. at the 300 block of State Street after being dispatched.

Madison police took the suspect, a 34-year-old male who initially fled the scene, into custody without incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

River Food Pantry, Madison Black Officers Coalition volunteers pack Thanksgiving boxes for...
River Food Pantry, Madison Black Officers Coalition volunteers pack Thanksgiving boxes for families
Duck hunter, dog rescued after boat capsizes in Beaver Dam
Middleton alternate side parking ordinance begins Monday
Newborns Presley and Ira were born Saturday and will receive their very own red sweater...
Newborns at UnityPoint Health-Meriter receive sweaters inspired by Mister Rogers