Madison Police bring 34-year-old stabbing suspect into custody

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police apprehended a stabbing suspect Saturday morning after the alleged victim, a 35-year-old male, was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous police units responded to a reported stabbing around 9 a.m. at the 300 block of State Street after being dispatched.

Madison police took the suspect, a 34-year-old male who initially fled the scene, into custody without incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

