Advertisement

Middleton alternate side parking ordinance begins Monday

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - With holiday traditions also comes winter parking traditions in Middleton next week.

The City of Middleton’s alternate side parking ordinance begins Nov. 15 and ends on March 15.

This ordinance is necessary for crews to remove snow and conduct street maintenance throughout the winter months.

Residents who need to leave their vehicle out on the street from 1-7 a.m. will need to park on even numbered sides of the street on even numbered calendar days and vice versa for odd numbered calendar days.

The City noted if there are signs prohibiting parking on one side of the street, then the alternate parking rule doesn’t apply.

If addresses on one street are all even or all odd, the alternate side parking rule still applies, meaning there is no on-street parking every other night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Duck hunter, dog rescued after boat capsizes in Beaver Dam
Newborns Presley and Ira were born Saturday and will receive their very own red sweater...
Newborns at UnityPoint Health-Meriter receive sweaters inspired by Mister Rogers
Most places pick up around an inch. Lighter totals south and heavier totals north are possible.
Accumulating Snowfall Arrives Later This Weekend
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) dunks between Green Bay's Emmanuel Ansong (23) and Kamari McGee...
Crowl, Wisconsin smash Green Bay after honoring Ryan