Middleton alternate side parking ordinance begins Monday

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - With holiday traditions also comes winter parking traditions in Middleton next week.

The City of Middleton’s alternate side parking ordinance begins Nov. 15 and ends on March 15.

This ordinance is necessary for crews to remove snow and conduct street maintenance throughout the winter months.

Residents who need to leave their vehicle out on the street from 1-7 a.m. will need to park on even numbered sides of the street on even numbered calendar days and vice versa for odd numbered calendar days.

The City noted if there are signs prohibiting parking on one side of the street, then the alternate parking rule doesn’t apply.

If addresses on one street are all even or all odd, the alternate side parking rule still applies, meaning there is no on-street parking every other night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.