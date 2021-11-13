Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — One Milwaukee teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash.
The Milwaukee Police Department reported two people were ejected from a vehicle after the driver recklessly struck a tree late Friday.
A 16-year-old teen died at the scene of the crash. A 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The police are looking for two other people involved in the crash.
