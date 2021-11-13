MPD: Multiple burglaries carried out on Madison west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Police officers responded to three burglary calls early Thursday morning on Madison’s west side.

According to an incident report, the three burglaries were attempted or completed around 3 a.m. on the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, the 900 block of S Gammon Rd and the 6600 block of Odana Road. All three calls came in within a short time frame.

The alleged perpetrator(s), in each case, damaged property in order to enter the non-residential buildings and steal items.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

