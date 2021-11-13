Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to a crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Platteville Fire Department, and Southwest EMS all responded to a crash on WIS 80 Northbound/Southbound at Mockingbird Road Friday evening.

The call came in at 4:40 p.m. reporting the crash.

Grant County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the crash, said Grant County Dispatch.

Dispatch was unable to confirm the number of vehicles involved, injuries or the cause of the crash.

The north and southbound lanes are closed on HWY 80 at Mockingbird Road due to the crash.

NBC15 will continue to release details as they come in.

