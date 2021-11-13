Newborns at UnityPoint Health-Meriter receive sweaters inspired by Mister Rogers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As people think about ways to be kind to each other on World Kindness Day Saturday, one local hospital is welcoming its newborns into the world in outfits inspired by many people’s childhood hero.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter shared Saturday that all babies born on Saturday will be given red cardigans, inspired by none other than the beloved Mister Rogers.

Mister Rogers was known for his messages of kindness on his children’s television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and always welcomed people in as his neighbor, explained Chief Nursing Executive Sherry Casali.

“Fred Rogers once said, ‘There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind,” Casali said. “Over the course of the last several years, we’ve seen just how important it is to treat one another with kindness and respect.”

Casali continued, saying Meriter hopes Mister Rogers’ message and the sweaters serve as inspiration to the community.

“We hope these little red sweaters inspire everyone to put a little more kindness into the world today, so these babies can grow up in an even friendlier and more accepting community,” Casali said. “Let’s show each other how much we truly matter.”

Meriter expects to give out 10 to 15 sweaters to babies born on Saturday.

The hospital also encouraged the community to visit its Facebook page to share how you are showing kindness Saturday.

