Oregon School District, police investigate website using students’ pictures

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon School District is working with local police and the Department of Justice Friday to investigate an “obscene” and “threatening” website using pictures from students’ social media profiles.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom said in an email sent out to families that the district found out about a website in September that displayed pictures pulled from some students’ social media accounts.

Members of the Oregon Police Department looked into it and were unable to shut the website down or remove any of the pictures. Officers also found that the website server was found to be in a foreign country.

The district stated Friday that additional photos were added, which included “highly inappropriate, obscene and threatening messaging.”

Law enforcement are investigating and are collaborating with the Department of Justice.

“We are concerned about our students who have been affected and are working to offer counseling and student services support,” Bergstrom stated. “We also encourage parents/guardians to talk with your students about their social media accounts and privacy settings.”

Bergstrom asked families to contact the Oregon Police Department if they know anything about this website. Those who are looking for information on how to keep children safe online can visit the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s website for resources.

