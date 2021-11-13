Prepping between snowfalls: Madison gets to work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season’s first snowflakes fell on a Friday, and Madison residents are getting to work before the next storm hits.

In a pick-up truck, Frank Greer stopped by the City of Madison’s drop-off lot along West Badger Road. He came with about ten bags of wet leaves.

“The snow is coming. I don’t want it to freeze, and I’ve got to get the leaves out of the garden,” he said. “The leaves are very, very late this year. This is the first time I’ve raked leaves the whole season, and there was an enormous amount of leaves that came down the last couple of days.”

There to drop off recyclable electronics, Mary Brandes said, “We’re here trying to get rid of anything we can before the snow comes because we can’t make trips out here in the winter.”

The city’s salt trucks were parked in the same lot and did not run for Friday’s storm, according to Bryan Johnson, spokesperson for the city streets division.

“You really want the pavement to be dry too when you apply the brine to it, and everything is so wet right now,” he explained. “We can’t really do that with this particular storm.”

Johnson said city crews will hit the pavement depending on what sticks in the next storm, which could be this weekend.

He said, “Hopefully it doesn’t come to that. Nobody’s ready for plowing, as far as emotionally ready. Our crews are ready to go. But I don’t think we want to be there yet, you know?”

Some people, like Leigh Brandes, may differ. To them, the winter is a season they are eager to see.

“I’ve done it about 63 times,” he said. “So yeah, I’m ready for it.”

