River Food Pantry, Madison Black Officers Coalition volunteers pack Thanksgiving boxes for families

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers with the River Food Pantry and the Madison Black Officers Coalition helped pack over 100 Thanksgiving boxes for families in need.

The boxes are a portion of more than 200 that will be delivered to people in the community.

The initiative serves to improve police relations with community members. Officers such as Marcus Robbins say while the program is only in its second year, they’ve seen the need for the boxes increase greatly.

“With the advent of COVID, a lot of families were having suffering financially and struggling to put food on the table,” Robbins said. “There’s no better way to partner with these families than making their problems your own. So in that spirit, that’s what led to the idea.”

Other groups involved in the Thanksgiving boxes initiative include the American Family Black and African Business Resource Group, the Moore Foundation and the 100 Black Men of Madison.

