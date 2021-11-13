Salvation Army of Dane Co. kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

The bell ringers are back out and organizers say this year’s campaign is important to continue to serve communities in need, whether it be through a monetary donation or with your time.

Director of Philanthropy for the Salvation Army Steve Heck says the campaign makes him feel hopeful and joyful to help others.

“Especially as the snow comes down harder and harder, imagine that you’re homeless,” Heck said. “I‘m going to go in the store and get a doughnut, you know, somebody else doesn’t have that opportunity. What you give us, when you give your time, you’re going to help us help those people that are stuck in this all the time.”

The agency’s goal this year is $525,000.

The donations go to programs such as the Family Homeless Shelter, the Women’s Shelter and Rapid Housing Programs.

