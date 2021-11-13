Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Madison man last seen Saturday morning

Victor Rossetti was last seen on Madison's East side
Victor Rossetti was last seen on Madison's East side(Madison Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County issued a Silver Alert Saturday afternoon for an 76-year-old man from Madison.

Officials say Victor L Rossetti was last seen Saturday at 11 a.m. in his home on Madison’s East side, located on McClellan Drive.

He is described as a 5′10″ white male who weighs 200Lbs with blue eyes and white hair on the sides of his head.

Rossetti is believed to have left in his 2005 gray Honda Accord with license plate 235-PGR. The vehicle has a slight dent in the front-passenger side.

Victor has Dementia is believed to have left without his phone, wallet , and winter coat around 11 a.m. this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Salvation Army of Dane Co. kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
River Food Pantry, Madison Black Officers Coalition volunteers pack Thanksgiving boxes for...
River Food Pantry, Madison Black Officers Coalition volunteers pack Thanksgiving boxes for families
.
Madison Police bring 34-year-old stabbing suspect into custody
Duck hunter, dog rescued after boat capsizes in Beaver Dam