Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Madison man last seen Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County issued a Silver Alert Saturday afternoon for an 76-year-old man from Madison.

Officials say Victor L Rossetti was last seen Saturday at 11 a.m. in his home on Madison’s East side, located on McClellan Drive.

He is described as a 5′10″ white male who weighs 200Lbs with blue eyes and white hair on the sides of his head.

Rossetti is believed to have left in his 2005 gray Honda Accord with license plate 235-PGR. The vehicle has a slight dent in the front-passenger side.

Victor has Dementia is believed to have left without his phone, wallet , and winter coat around 11 a.m. this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

