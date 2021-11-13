Snow Chances This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*First Alert Day issued Saturday night into Sunday*

Wintry weather is here for the weekend! Snow squalls will continue Friday evening and into Friday night before tapering off to flurries after midnight. No accumulation is expected, but reduced visibility and wet roadways will be possible. Overnight lows are on either side of the freezing mark.

Saturday will be a day between systems. Outside of a flurry, it will be calm with a few breaks in the clouds. Breezy conditions and highs into the middle 30s will make it feel extra cold for this time of year. Clouds quickly return Saturday evening ahead of our next weathermaker.

Snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday as a quick clipper passes through the area. At this point in time, it looks like a quick inch of snow may be possible. Accumulations would mainly be on elevated and grassy surfaces due to warm air and ground temperatures. Snow will move out by midday Sunday with highs into the middle 30s.

A calmer start to next week will lead to a warmup into the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week.

