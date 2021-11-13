Advertisement

Snow Returns Sunday

Wintry Weekend Ahead
Snow Potential
Snow Potential(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*First Alert Day issued Saturday night into Sunday*

Saturday will be a day between systems. Outside of a flurry, it will be calm with a few breaks in the clouds. Breezy conditions and highs into the middle 30s will make it feel extra cold for this time of year. Clouds quickly return Saturday evening ahead of our next weathermaker.

Snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday as a quick clipper passes through the area. At this point in time, it looks like a quick inch of snow may be possible. Accumulations would mainly be on elevated and grassy surfaces due to warm air and ground temperatures. Snow will move out by midday Sunday with highs into the middle 30s.

A calmer start to next week will lead to a warmup into the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Friday Snow
Snow Chances This Weekend
On-and-off snow showers are likely throughout Friday. A heavier snow burst could deliver a...
Friday’s First Snowfall doesn’t Stick; First Accumulation Possible Sunday
Southern Wisconsin's First Snow is Here!
From Rain To Snow
Snow Chances Return Friday