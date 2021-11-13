Advertisement

With Giannis scratched, Celtics beat Bucks 122-113 in OT

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Dennis Schröder scored eight of his season-high 38 points in overtime and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 with 11 rebounds for Boston.

The Celtics have won four of five since opening the season 2-5.

Jrue Holiday had 17 points and 13 assists, and Bobby Portis scored 22 for the defending NBA champions.

Grayson Allen scored 21, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 73 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.

