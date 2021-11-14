Advertisement

4 people killed in plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island

Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say four of five people aboard a commuter plane have died when it crashed on an island in Lake Michigan.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down Saturday at an airport on Beaver Island, just off Michigan’s northern peninsula and west of Mackinaw City.

The identities of the people aboard the twin-engine Britten-Norman plane weren’t immediately released, and there was no initial information on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Coast Guard district that serves the Great Lakes region tweeted that aircrew members conducted a medical evacuation of a man and an 11-year-old girl to a hospital.

