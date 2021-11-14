Allen’s big day helps No. 20 Wisconsin rip Northwestern 35-7

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 20 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7 for its sixth consecutive victory.

Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes, and Wisconsin’s defense recorded four interceptions. Northwestern’s Andrew Marty was picked off three times for a second straight week. Northwestern lost its fourth straight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.