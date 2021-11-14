Advertisement

Allen’s big day helps No. 20 Wisconsin rip Northwestern 35-7

Freshman RB Braelon Allen sets career high in rushing yards, carries and touchdowns.
Wisconsin's Dean Engram is congratulated after intercepting a pass during the second half of an...
Wisconsin's Dean Engram is congratulated after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 20 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7 for its sixth consecutive victory.

Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes, and Wisconsin’s defense recorded four interceptions. Northwestern’s Andrew Marty was picked off three times for a second straight week. Northwestern lost its fourth straight.

