Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates

A group of inmates wait to be transfered to a new jail in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 29,...
A group of inmates wait to be transfered to a new jail in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 29, 2004, after three inmates and a guard were killed during an escape from Garcia Moreno prison Monday when 30 prisoners armed with assault rifles and knives battled their way out of the front door of the prison. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)(DOLORES OCHOA | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) - A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison has killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25, and authorities say clashes are still uncontrolled hours after the initial fighting.

Saturday’s bloody fighting is the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which was the scene of Ecuador’s worst prison bloodbath less than two months ago, with 119 dead.

Officials attribute the clashes at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil to gangs linked to international drug cartels.

Videos circulating on social media show bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison. The governor of Guayas province says that initial battle inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into Pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre.”

