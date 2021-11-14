Advertisement

A few snow flurries for Monday; Mild by Tuesday

Minor accumulations are possible as light snow flurries dart by southern Wisconsin Tomorrow. 50s are back by mid-week!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flurries have ended and colder air settles over Wisconsin tonight. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Clouds remain overhead on Monday with highs reaching back into the lower 20s. A passing disturbance may trigger a few light flurries/snow showers. This snow passes by during the late morning and early afternoon. Accumulations will be minor - mainly a dusting on grassy surfaces.

As that wave departs, winds turn out of the South and drive mild air into the region. Highs will jump into the lower 50s by Tuesday! The warmer weather doesn’t last long, however. A cold front will quickly drop temperatures into the 40s on Wednesday. A few showers are possible along that front - more so for SE Wisconsin. The 30s are back by Thursday.

Partly Sunny conditions persist into next weekend with another weather-maker possible late Saturday night. Highs will range from the lower - mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Snowfall Totals
First Accumulating Snowfall of the Season Tonight
Snow Potential
Snow Returns Sunday
Friday Snow
Snow Chances This Weekend
On-and-off snow showers are likely throughout Friday. A heavier snow burst could deliver a...
Friday’s First Snowfall doesn’t Stick; First Accumulation Possible Sunday