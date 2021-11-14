A few snow flurries for Monday; Mild by Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flurries have ended and colder air settles over Wisconsin tonight. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Clouds remain overhead on Monday with highs reaching back into the lower 20s. A passing disturbance may trigger a few light flurries/snow showers. This snow passes by during the late morning and early afternoon. Accumulations will be minor - mainly a dusting on grassy surfaces.

As that wave departs, winds turn out of the South and drive mild air into the region. Highs will jump into the lower 50s by Tuesday! The warmer weather doesn’t last long, however. A cold front will quickly drop temperatures into the 40s on Wednesday. A few showers are possible along that front - more so for SE Wisconsin. The 30s are back by Thursday.

Partly Sunny conditions persist into next weekend with another weather-maker possible late Saturday night. Highs will range from the lower - mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.