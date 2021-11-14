Help cheer up a little girl from Beaver Dam after no one shows up to her birthday party

Beaver Dam, Wis. (WMTV) -A young girl in Beaver Dam recently celebrated her 10th birthday. Unfortunately, no one showed up to her party. Now she’s hoping strangers step up to make her day.

Elliana Mann turned 10-years-old on Monday, November 8th. The day before on Sunday, her mother had planned a birthday party at the local bowling alley. Elliana’s mom Amber says she invited about 30 people on Facebook about two weeks in advance. Elliana also spread the word to her 4th grade classmates at school.

But when the party started, no one showed up except for a few family members.

“With the whole COVID going on, we have been struggling. It hasn’t been a normal life for us since COVID started. (We are) struggling with paying bills and all that,” said Amber Mann. “But we decided you know what? Let’s pass on the bills, pass on the car payment and let’s celebrate her. Let’s let her enjoy herself. Nobody came but three people,”

Elliana was crushed and Amber was upset too.

“(I was) emotional. I held it together but didn’t want to show my emotions toward her. I didn’t want to make her feel horrible because she was already crying, she was already upset, she didn’t have fun,” said Amber. “She seemed to handle it a little OK, but you could tell she was bummed. She was ready to go after the cake was served,”

Elliana says she was really looking forward to “eating food with my friends and playing games” but now she has a new birthday wish.

Elliana is hoping that strangers flood her mailbox with birthday cards! If you’d like to send one to cheer her up, you can send one to: Elliana Mann, 1100 N. Center St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

The Morning Show anchor Tim Elliott gave a birthday card to Elliana signed by everyone from the morning team! (Tim Elliott)

