Hundreds surprise 6-year-old boy battling Leukemia outside his home in Menominee

By Megan Kernan
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - First-grader Miles Sorensen from Menominee was recently diagnosed with Leukemia, and on Saturday his community showed their love to him and his family as they walked and ran “miles for Miles.”

More than 500 people rallied together for the six-year-old who found out last month he has Leukemia.

“We’re actually starting here at school and walking or running past his house. Because of his Leukemia, Miles has not been in school for the last couple of weeks because he can’t, he has to make sure that he stays healthy and safe now that he’s getting chemo his immune system is down,” said Kristi Peanosky, secretary, Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy.

Miles is a first-grader at Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy in Menominee, Michigan.

Parents and staff organized a free Fun Run to surprise him outside his home on Saturday morning.

“We’re excited to go walk past Miles’ house on this walk today and see him and I think it’ll be nice because we haven’t seen him in a long time,” said Judah Peanosky, 4th grade student, Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy.

In the crowd was Peshtigo High School senior, Logan Smith, who has never met Miles before.

“I was in second grade, 8 years old, so very similar scenario. Kind of just came out of nowhere, and I mean shocked the entire family,” said Smith.

After beating Leukemia himself, Smith says he shares an unbreakable bond with Miles. Which is why the Peshtigo Cross Country team joined the support.

“My message to Miles would be to just like keep your head up, just be yourself, don’t change who you are because you have this going on. Just enjoy the time that you have, throughout this entire journey,” Smith explained.

A few boxes of voluntary donations were made available outside of the school and the Sorensen’s home.

The look on Miles’ face said it all as he waved to all his friends. He and his family were blown away by the amount of support.

