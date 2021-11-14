Advertisement

Kalahari builds brand new float for Macy’s Day Parade

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions makes waves with a new float experience for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. The “Colossal Wave of Wonder” is inspired by moments that make family memories at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts. For more information, visit: www.KalahariResorts.com.((Graphic: Business Wire))
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is returning to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and they’re building a new float to put on display.

The float, called “Colossal Wave of Wonder”, features a mom and baby elephant riding a wave blowing glitter and bubbles from their trunks alongside a surfing rhino and a swimming octopus.

The waterpark themed float was designed by South-African artist Karabo Poppy, Kalahari Resorts said in a press release.

The float is called "Colossal Wave of Wonder"(Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)

This is the fourth year Kalahari will be on display in the parade and Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said they are excited for Kalahari to rejoin the floats.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Kalahari Resorts and Conventions to the Macy’s Parade with a fantastic new float for our 95th celebration, inspired by the colossal fun to be had at their resorts.”

The Macy’s Day Parade will be aired on NBC15 Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

