Middleton Police looking for help identifying 3 after retail theft

Middleton Police need help identifying three individuals
Middleton Police need help identifying three individuals(Middleton Police)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police are asking for help to identify three individuals regarding a retail theft that happened at Marshalls, 1700 Deming Way.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.

Please mention incident #21-14943 when contacting police.

