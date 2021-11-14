Advertisement

Note-writing tradition inspires Middleton family’s giftable notebook

QUOTEBOOK
QUOTEBOOK(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - You know when a friend or family member says something so memorable, so funny you wish you wrote it down? A Middleton family is encouraging you to do just that, with a special notebook they created for reliving life’s most quotable moments.

Over the years, high school sweethearts Mike and Stephanie Gardon documented their love story on slips of paper and in spiral bound notebooks. Once graduated from college and living together, their professional lives grew busy and leaving notes was their way to communicate.

Established careers and three kids later, their note-writing tradition never died. Believing it’s a secret to a happy marriage, the Gardon’s even encouraged other couples to do the same.

“I’ve given these as gifts to people on their wedding day – just a regular moleskin notebook but with a card saying this is what Stephanie and I do and its been really important in our marriage and in our lives to be able to revisit these in good times and in bad times,” Mike said.

So when the pandemic hit, so did the chance to pursue an entrepreneurial idea Mike had for a while.

“I’ve always had an idea to turn this into an actual product to share with other people and I’ve always put it on the backburner so when COVID hit it was like this has to happen now,” he said.

Quotebook was born. As described on their website, it’s “for recording your family’s most memorable moments.” For the Gardon family that usually means hilarious quotes from their youngest son.

“We were laughing at all the hilarious things little kids say and I remembered it and I said we got to keep writing these things down and keep this tradition going,” Mike said.

For Mike, an entrepreneur by trade, creating the book was also a way to teach his three young boys about what it takes to create a product.

“Having something meaningful and authentic behind a product or service that you do really matters and to show them the steps of what it takes to do these things,” he said.

The design of the book is simple: blank pages with room for the date, the quote and the context behind what was said. Unlike other notebooks and love letters that become tattered over the years, Mike hopes families will keep these books out in their homes as they are built to stand the test of time.

“It’s meaningful to my family; we’ve created a ritual around it and its brought us so much enjoyment I want to actually make it into a product that other people can buy and gift to couples and to families,” he said. “The feeling of connectedness resonates through the book and it’s what I want other people to feel.”

Quotebook retails for $39.95 and is available on their website and on Etsy. Mike says a portion of proceeds will be donated to help fight opioid addiction in the Madison area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions makes waves with a new float experience for the 95th annual...
Kalahari builds brand new float for Macy’s Day Parade
Elliana Mann and her mother Amber sit on their front porch alongside Dallas the dog
Help cheer up a little girl from Beaver Dam after no one shows up to her birthday party
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stolen dog case in the Village of Mazomanie.
Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested
Matida Bojang shares a graduation photo from UW Milwaukee.
First AVID/TOPS student from Dane County to attend medical school recognized