Arrest made in one of the Vilas Zoo break-ins

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department made an arrest this weekend in the second of two summertime burglaries at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

On Monday, the police department reported the arrest of Bryan Gatling on counts of burglary and felony bail jumping. The 43-year-old Gatling was identified as a suspect as MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit continued its investigation.

The break-in was reported on the morning of July 27 and investigators believe the incident happened over night. At the time, police reported items were stolen from the zoo; however, they did not indicate what was stolen.

Approximately a month earlier, police reported another burglary at the zoo, In that one, the suspect reportedly smashed the zoo’s donation box and grabbed the money that officials pointed out helped keep the zoo free for visitors.

The Henry Vilas Zoo's donation box was smashed during a break-in over the weekend.
The Henry Vilas Zoo's donation box was smashed during a break-in over the weekend.(Henry Vilas Zoo via Facebook)

A day after that burglary, which happened on June 26, investigators released a picture of the suspect in that case.

Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a Henry Vilas Zoo donation box.
Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a Henry Vilas Zoo donation box.(pdmlm | MPD)

