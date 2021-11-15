Advertisement

Beloit Police mourning officer who died from COVID-19 complications

Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is mourning the loss Monday of a longtime officer who died earlier in the day from complications stemming from COVID-19.

In a statement, the police department announced the death of Daniel J. Daly, who has served the city of Beloit for more than 23 years. In a statement, BPD described him as a “dedicated and valued member of our department,” and pointed out he was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight last year.

“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” Chief Andre Sayles said. “Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served.”

The department indicated that the 48-year-old Daly is survived by his wife and two children.

A law enforcement procession will escort his body from the hospital to the funeral home. Officers will the remain by his side until funeral services are complete. He will be buried with Law Enforcement honors, BPD said, noting that funeral arrangements are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Police: Man dies after shooting himself and woman at Oregon apartment
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Funeral arrangements set for Rock Co. deputy who died unexpectedly
milton school district
Janesville police push for charges against student allegedly behind racist meme
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.
Rock Co. to hold vaccination clinics at McDonald’s