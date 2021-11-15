Advertisement

Cool Today, Milder Tomorrow

A few flurries are expected today as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Chilly temperatures will continue across the region for another day before milder air makes its way back into the state. There is a warm front situated to the west of here this morning. As that front approaches, we will see wind shifting to southeasterly which will begin to bring the milder air in by tomorrow. Highs today will only reach the middle and upper 30s but by tomorrow, highs are expected in the lower 50s. Also in association with the warm front, a few scattered snow showers and flurries may be seen today. No accumulation is anticipated. The mild air will hang around through Wednesday, but much cooler air will fill in again by Thursday and highs will be back in the 30s with lows dipping into the 20s.

Chilly temperature are expected again today but highs return to the 50s tomorrow.
Chilly temperature are expected again today but highs return to the 50s tomorrow.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers/flurries. High: 36. Wind: Becoming Southeast 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 27. Wind: Southeast 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. High: 51.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 50.

