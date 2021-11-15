Advertisement

Evansville firefighter dies unexpectedly, police dept. reports

“He will be missed by all in our community,” police chief Patrick Reese said.
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
Evansville firefighter Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly on November 14, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Evansville firefighter and emergency medical responder Christopher Augustin died unexpectedly over the weekend, the police department reported Monday morning.

Its statement described Augustin’s death on Sunday as “untimely and unexpected,” adding that “he served honorably until his passing.”

Augustin served with the Evansville Community Fire District and Evansville Medical Services since 2013, the statement indicated, noting that prior to him joining those departments, he was previously part of the Bellville Fire Dept.

“He will be missed by all in our community,” Police Chief Patrick Reese continued. “We thank him for his many years of service.”

The police department did not detail how the firefighter died. Funeral arrangements for Augustin are still pending.

