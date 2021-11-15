Funeral arrangements set for Rock Co. deputy who died unexpectedly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral arrangements are set for the longtime Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who died unexpectedly last week. The sheriff’s office also detailed the procession route to the cemetery and invited law enforcement and fire agencies to line the route to offer their support.

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly passed away last Thursday. The sheriff’s office did not indicate how he died, only noting that it happened while he was off-duty and saying that his death was “untimely and unexpected.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, a visitation service will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shriner, Hager, and Gohlke Funeral Home, at 1455 Mansion Dr., in Monroe, Wisconsin 53566.

A second visitation will run from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, with the funeral to be held immediately afterward. Those will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 405 E. 9th Ave., in Brodhead, Wisconsin 53520.

Noting the number of family members, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers who will attend the funeral, the sheriff’s office asked others to come to the visitation, rather than the funeral or burial.

The procession from the church will start by heading north on Hwy. T and turn right on Hwy. 11 or 1st Street in Brodhead and head toward 12th Street. It will then turn onto Hwy. T and toward Greenwood Cemetery. It is expected to start at noon and take about a half-hour. Other drivers are urged to avoid the route during that time.

Law enforcement agencies wanting to be part of the procession can gather in the staging area at Living Word Church, 3825 S. County Hwy. T, across the street from Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Kaderly joined the Sheriff’s Office in August 2005. He served in the Patrol Division working both first and third shifts, the statement added. He was also a member of the Recreational Safety Team.

