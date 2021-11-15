Advertisement

Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)(Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The charge is only a misdemeanor, but it had appeared to be among the likeliest to net a conviction for prosecutors.

There’s no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha in August 2020 and used it to kill two men and wound a third. But the defense argued that Wisconsin’s statute had an exception that could be read to clear Rittenhouse.

MORE: As Rittenhouse trial winds down, jury set to deliberate

That exception involves whether or not a rifle or shotgun is short-barreled.

After prosecutors conceded in court Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge.

