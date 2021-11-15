Advertisement

Mild & Breezy Tuesday; Cooler by the Week’s End

Highs near 50° for Tuesday & Wednesday, but the 30s are back heading into next weekend.
Tuesday high temperatures will climb to near 50° across south-central Wisconsin.
Tuesday high temperatures will climb to near 50° across south-central Wisconsin.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few snow flurries were seen darting over southern Wisconsin on Monday. Clouds have eroded in some parts of the region, while some have stayed underneath the gray sky most of the day. A few breaks are possible, but more clouds develop overnight as mild air works up from the South.

Southerly winds pick up for Tuesday - gusting as high as 25-30 mph in the afternoon/evening. Highs near 50° both Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front drops into Wisconsin late tomorrow night, but is expected to move by dry. A few scattered showers may develop along the frontal boundary early Wednesday - this will mainly be SE of Madison. Winds turn westerly by Thursday and eventually NW by Friday. Highs drop back into the 30s at week’s end.

We avoid any precipitation for a while! The next weather-maker shows faint signs of arriving between Saturday & Sunday. Highs next weekend top out in the lower - mid 40s.

