Advertisement

MPD: Suspect in alleged sexual assault near Warner Park at large near

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault on Sunday night near Warner Park.

According to a release from MPD, around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Trailsway for a report of sexual assault.

The release adds, a 25-year-old woman told police she was going out to her car, when a man came up behind her, made inappropriate sexual comments to her, and then touched her inappropriately.

After the woman screamed, the man ran away, MPD reports.

Police used a K9 to attempt to track the suspect, but he has not been found.

This is an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Beef prices increase 20%, Wisconsin wholesale farmer stresses importance to shop local
Nearly 12%; that’s the price increase for meats, poultry, fish and eggs over the last year,...
Beef prices increase 20%, Wisconsin wholesale farmer stresses importance to shop local
Note-writing tradition inspires Middleton family’s giftable notebook
Note-writing tradition inspires Middleton family’s giftable notebook
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions makes waves with a new float experience for the 95th annual...
Kalahari builds brand new float for Macy’s Day Parade