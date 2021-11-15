MPD: Suspect in alleged sexual assault near Warner Park at large near
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault on Sunday night near Warner Park.
According to a release from MPD, around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Trailsway for a report of sexual assault.
The release adds, a 25-year-old woman told police she was going out to her car, when a man came up behind her, made inappropriate sexual comments to her, and then touched her inappropriately.
After the woman screamed, the man ran away, MPD reports.
Police used a K9 to attempt to track the suspect, but he has not been found.
This is an on-going investigation.
