MPD: Suspect in alleged sexual assault near Warner Park at large near

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault on Sunday night near Warner Park.

According to a release from MPD, around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Trailsway for a report of sexual assault.

The release adds, a 25-year-old woman told police she was going out to her car, when a man came up behind her, made inappropriate sexual comments to her, and then touched her inappropriately.

After the woman screamed, the man ran away, MPD reports.

Police used a K9 to attempt to track the suspect, but he has not been found.

This is an on-going investigation.

