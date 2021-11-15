Advertisement

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

AJ Dillon (28), de los Packers de Green Bay, corre con el balón en la segunda mitad del...
AJ Dillon (28), de los Packers de Green Bay, corre con el balón en la segunda mitad del encuentro ante los Seahawks de Seattle, el domingo 14 de noviembre de 2021, en Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Foto/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.

A week after he was forced to sit out a loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent revelation that he was not vaccinated, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone.

Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

