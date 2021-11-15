Packers’ RB Jones will only miss a week or two, report indicates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what could count as good news for the Green Bay Packers, running back Aaron Jones will only miss the next week or two, according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On Monday, he tweeted that Jones had an MRI earlier in the day and doctors determined he only has a mild MCL sprain.

Best possible outcome, looked like it could’ve been much worse https://t.co/f1cgt9aPGJ — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) November 15, 2021

Jones was knocked out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks, after injuring his right leg on a six-yard run.

The Packers still went on to win the game 17-0, pushing their record for the season to 8-2. Next up, a trip to Minnesota where they plan to extend their winning streak against the division-rival Vikings.

This time frame means the Packers avoid having to put Aaron Jones on IR, which would sideline him at least three weeks. Now Packers can see how Jones progresses through this week and then make a determination. https://t.co/xkona9hhny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky noted Jones was missed two games also in 2018 after spraining his MCL in the same leg.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.