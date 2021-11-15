Advertisement

Packers’ RB Jones will only miss a week or two, report indicates

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what could count as good news for the Green Bay Packers, running back Aaron Jones will only miss the next week or two, according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On Monday, he tweeted that Jones had an MRI earlier in the day and doctors determined he only has a mild MCL sprain.

Jones was knocked out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks, after injuring his right leg on a six-yard run.

The Packers still went on to win the game 17-0, pushing their record for the season to 8-2. Next up, a trip to Minnesota where they plan to extend their winning streak against the division-rival Vikings.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky noted Jones was missed two games also in 2018 after spraining his MCL in the same leg.

