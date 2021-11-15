Packers’ RB Jones will only miss a week or two, report indicates
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what could count as good news for the Green Bay Packers, running back Aaron Jones will only miss the next week or two, according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
On Monday, he tweeted that Jones had an MRI earlier in the day and doctors determined he only has a mild MCL sprain.
Jones was knocked out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks, after injuring his right leg on a six-yard run.
The Packers still went on to win the game 17-0, pushing their record for the season to 8-2. Next up, a trip to Minnesota where they plan to extend their winning streak against the division-rival Vikings.
ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky noted Jones was missed two games also in 2018 after spraining his MCL in the same leg.
