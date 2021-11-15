Police: Man dies after shooting himself and woman at Oregon apartment

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 28-year-old man accused of shooting a woman last week inside an apartment in Oregon before turning the gun on himself has died from his injuries, the city’s police department reported as part of an update Monday.

The new statement indicated the 29-year-old woman who had been injured was treated at a hospital and released. Neither individual’s name has been released. On the day of the shooting, Nov. 8, the police department noted that investigators believed they were involved in a domestic relationship.

Dane Co. Sheriff's Office SUV parked outside a Village of Oregon apartment where two people were found shot, on Nov. 4, 2021.

Oregon police officers and deputies with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment, in the 500 block of S. Perry Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf explained last week. As officers approached the building, they reported hearing further gunshots.

When they entered the apartment, they found both individuals, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were then rushed to an area hospital. Officers also found a dog at the scene who had been shot to death as well.

Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021. (WMTV-TV/Elise Romas)

