Advertisement

Janesville police push for charges against student allegedly behind racist meme

The post surfaced after a football game between Milton and Janesville High Schools
milton school district
milton school district(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department wants charges filed against the Milton High School student who shared a social media post that juxtaposed local student-athletes during a game to racist and violent slavery-era imagery.

In a statement Monday, the police department reported its investigation into the original post has wrapped up and investigators are asking the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office to file a charge of Unlawful Use of Computerized Communications System.

The post was first reported on November 3, prompting immediate condemnation by the Milton School District, which described it as “abhorrent, inconsistent with the policies of the (School District of Milton), and has no place in our community.”

While the name of the student who created the post has not been released, both the school district and the police department emphasized that neither player in the photo was involved or consented to their likenesses being used. The district added, “These students have been victimized and deserve our compassion and understanding.”

MORE: Father of teen shown in Milton student’s racist meme disappointed and upset at photo

The Milton School District had concluded its investigation into the incident by the day reports of the post started surfacing. At the time, they said the student would be subject to district’s code of conduct and school handbook’s disciplinary procedures. The district did not outline possible repercussions, citing federal and state privacy laws regarding students.

The section of the law cited by the police department bars using computerized communication systems “[w]ith intent to frighten, intimidate, threaten or abuse another person, sends a message on an electronic mail or other computerized communication system with the reasonable expectation that the person will receive the message and in that message uses any obscene, lewd or profane language or suggests any lewd or lascivious act.”

The police department also used the opportunity to acknowledge the cooperation of the Milton Police Dept., the School District of Milton, and the School District of Janesville for their cooperation in the investigation. While one of the football players shown played for Milton High, the other went to Janesville High School.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy dies unexpectedly
Walmart Supercenter remodel
Madison’s newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter aims to make shopping easier
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Latest News

Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Police: Man dies after shooting himself and woman at Oregon apartment
Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly
Funeral arrangements set for Rock Co. deputy who died unexpectedly
Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Beloit Police mourning officer who died from COVID-19 complications
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.
Rock Co. to hold vaccination clinics at McDonald’s