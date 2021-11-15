Janesville police push for charges against student allegedly behind racist meme

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department wants charges filed against the Milton High School student who shared a social media post that juxtaposed local student-athletes during a game to racist and violent slavery-era imagery.

In a statement Monday, the police department reported its investigation into the original post has wrapped up and investigators are asking the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office to file a charge of Unlawful Use of Computerized Communications System.

The post was first reported on November 3, prompting immediate condemnation by the Milton School District, which described it as “abhorrent, inconsistent with the policies of the (School District of Milton), and has no place in our community.”

While the name of the student who created the post has not been released, both the school district and the police department emphasized that neither player in the photo was involved or consented to their likenesses being used. The district added, “These students have been victimized and deserve our compassion and understanding.”

The Milton School District had concluded its investigation into the incident by the day reports of the post started surfacing. At the time, they said the student would be subject to district’s code of conduct and school handbook’s disciplinary procedures. The district did not outline possible repercussions, citing federal and state privacy laws regarding students.

The section of the law cited by the police department bars using computerized communication systems “[w]ith intent to frighten, intimidate, threaten or abuse another person, sends a message on an electronic mail or other computerized communication system with the reasonable expectation that the person will receive the message and in that message uses any obscene, lewd or profane language or suggests any lewd or lascivious act.”

The police department also used the opportunity to acknowledge the cooperation of the Milton Police Dept., the School District of Milton, and the School District of Janesville for their cooperation in the investigation. While one of the football players shown played for Milton High, the other went to Janesville High School.

