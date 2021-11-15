Advertisement

Rare November tornadoes hit Connecticut, Rhode Island

Tornadoes Graphic
(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The National Weather Service says two tornadoes hit Rhode Island and southeast Connecticut.

The twisters Saturday were the first since at least 1950 to strike the area in November.

The service confirmed an EF-1 near Stonington, Connecticut, and Westerly, Rhode Island, and an EF-0 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Representatives from the service were in the region Sunday to investigate damage.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

The EF-1 had estimated peak winds of up to 90 mph. The twister in North Kingston had estimated peak winds of up to 80 mph.

